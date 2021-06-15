More than 100,000 acres burned across North Dakota in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 1,400 fires have burned more than 100,000 acres across North Dakota since January, according to the state’s Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota Forest Service.

That totals to about 156 square miles, which is a dramatic increase from last year. In 2020, about 921 fires burned just under 12,000 acres, most of which were caused by people.

Officials say the state has experienced some of the driest winter and spring months in 127 years of record keeping.

Some of the largest fires this year have included the Roosevelt Creek Fire, which burned more than 4,600 acres, and a fire on the Fort Berthold Reservation, which burned an estimated 9,800 acres.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.