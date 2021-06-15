Advertisement

Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography

Jacob Demarais
Jacob Demarais(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has been arrested by the FBI on accusations of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to agents, Jacob Demarais, 36, engaged with an undercover agent online in a known child pornography group. The agent says they received explicit videos of children from an IP address linked to Demarais.

Demarais was subject to a search warrant in March where Mandan police seized iPhones and a laptop for analysis. The affidavit reports that the seized devices held over three thousand images depicting child exploitation or abuse.

The affidavit also reports that two of the iPhones had been issued to Demarais by his employer.

Demarais is being held without bond at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

