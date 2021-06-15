Learning to walk again: physical therapy & lasting COVID effects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have dipped below the 300 mark, which is a positive sign that we’re gradually emerging from the pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean everyone else has fully recovered.

David Kelly was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of December, only a week after having quadruple bypass surgery.

The 79-year-old spent more than 20 days in the hospital’s COVID unit. But now with the help of his physical therapist, his life is beginning to return to normal.

With every lift and leg press, David Kelly is one step closer to having his full strength back.

”When I got out of the hospital, I couldn’t sit up or stand,” said Kelly.

After his stay in the COVID unit, Kelly had to learn to walk again.

”I had to learn everything all over again. In the COVID unit, I lost probably 30 pounds,” said Kelly.

His physical therapist, Dr. Catherine Staloch with Sanford Health, says Kelly was in a unique situation.

”We have seen a number of patients in outpatient therapy post-hospital stay for COVID, and his was definitely the most significant that I’ve seen,” said Dr. Staloch.

Now, they’re working to get his strength back.

”We have spent a lot of our sessions on strengthening, also focused on cardiovascular health and endurance,” said Dr. Staloch.

They’re strengthening the body of someone who already has a strong will.

”They didn’t think I was going to make it. Every doctor that came in and looked at me said ‘hmm..” and I wanted to prove them wrong,” said Kelly.

And that, he has. After three months of hands-on physical therapy, Dr. Staloch says they’re preparing to cut down his number of visits.

Kelly says his next goal is to get back out on the golf course.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.