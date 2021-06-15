International Music Camp’s regional stops begin next week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this year Your News Leader reported that the International Music Camp would be returning to some in-person camps this year, but would be changing up the format a bit to include some regional day camps.

They kick off their first camp in Minot next week from June 22-24 at Minot State University.

They’ll be offering similar camps in Grand Forks, Bismarck, and Fargo as part of the “On the Road” program.

Registration is still open for all those cities on the camp’s website.

The camp was put on hold last year due to the pandemic’s impact on travel restrictions.

Leaders said they are happy to bring it back this year.

“It feels great to get back to in-person movie making and we are really excited to some our long-term campers and some new campers and to interact with our faculty again,” said Camp Director Tim Baumann.

