Free catalytic converter engraving events in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In response to an increase in catalytic converter thefts of vehicles, three tire centers in Mandan and Bismarck are joining together to offer free catalytic converter engravings starting this Thursday.

Mandan Tire, Bismarck Tire, and Northwest Tire will host these events where the public can get their catalytic converters engraved with an identification code at no cost.

Mandan Tire and Bismarck Tire will hold their events the Thursdays of June 17, 24, July 1, and July 8. Northwest Tire’s events will be on the Tuesdays of June 22, 29 and July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Police say they hope these events will help prevent future thefts. Officers will also be at these events to offer prevention tips and answer questions.

