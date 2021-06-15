Advertisement

Free catalytic converter engraving events in Bismarck-Mandan

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In response to an increase in catalytic converter thefts of vehicles, three tire centers in Mandan and Bismarck are joining together to offer free catalytic converter engravings starting this Thursday.

Mandan Tire, Bismarck Tire, and Northwest Tire will host these events where the public can get their catalytic converters engraved with an identification code at no cost.

Mandan Tire and Bismarck Tire will hold their events the Thursdays of June 17, 24, July 1, and July 8. Northwest Tire’s events will be on the Tuesdays of June 22, 29 and July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Police say they hope these events will help prevent future thefts. Officers will also be at these events to offer prevention tips and answer questions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Catalytic converter
Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership

Latest News

Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
2021 Festival
2021 Festival
Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
2021 Festival
2021 Festival
Benjamin Bermudes
Bismarck man admits to stabbing man staying at his apartment