DOJ settlement leading to improved ADA compliance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Human Services Department is getting a checkup after the Department of Justice said it needed to offer more in-home services.

After a legal battle between the state and the feds, North Dakota is putting more focus on helping those with disabilities live more independently.

Earlier today, the feds and those affected weighed in on the progress.

A series of complaints filed in 2015 sparked a years-long investigation into North Dakota’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Six months ago, the DOJ reached a settlement with the state where both sides agreed more could be done.

In 2015, allegations against the state included “unnecessary segregation of disabled individuals in skilled nursing facilities” and a “lack of awareness about existing transition services and available tools.”

And that makes it difficult for people like Trevor Vannett to live independently.

“Sometimes, the department doesn’t understand a person’s needs as well. So we need advocates that understand the system and how to fight the system so it makes it better,” Vannette said.

After a recent settlement, DHS is working to improve programs for the 2,500 North Dakotans they serve.

Last month, DHS submitted its plan to improve access to programs and expand program capacity.

“Most people, when they live in a home as they age or if they have a physical disability, need help with just daily cares. They may need access to housework, transportation, meals; all of the things that we all need to stay independent,” said Nancy Nikolas-Maier, director of the department’s Aging Services Division.

As part of that plan, the agency is hosting public meetings where stakeholders and participants can voice their feedback and concerns.

“It’s a good step. There could be more, but if you take too much, it gets a little too big,” said Vannett.

Over the past legislative session, lawmakers passed a series of bills aimed at studying and redesigning the Capitol building to make it more ADA compliant, as well as expanding the DHS budget for more personnel.

There are still eight years left on this settlement deal. These first two are just for raising awareness and getting their plans approved by federal agencies.

