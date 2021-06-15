Advertisement

Cooling assistance program offered in North Dakota

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – We’ve seen some recent temperatures reach record-setting highs, but there is good news for those struggling with access to air conditioning.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced it will help lower-income households through a cooling assistance program.

It helps qualified residents to install or repair their air conditioning unit or purchase a fan.

Last year, nearly 200 residents relied on the program.

“The cooling assistance helps qualifying low-income North Dakotans that have a medical need requiring them to have a cooled living space,” said ND DHS Economic Assistance Division Robin Addington.

The program will run through September.

