Citizen addresses safety concerns over gravel road in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – A concerned citizen shared concerns over the safety of a roadway at Tuesday morning’s Ward County Commissioners meeting.

The road in question is on 20th Avenue SE.

The partial gravel and paved road has a steep incline, adjacent to Highway 52.

There is currently no guardrail on the sides, which Mike Enslin said he thinks is dangerous, and would like to have them added.

Currently, the road is under the township, so adding guardrails would not go directly through the county, but Enslin asked the commissioners to consider helping.

“I have personally seen a lady and a gentleman, almost go off the road when it was wet and muddy. If you do go off that cliff, you are most certainly going to be terribly injured and possibly die,” said Enslin.

Enslin later mentioned that he is setting up a special meeting with residents of Nedrose Township to figure out a solution.

The gravel part of the road is expected to be paved in the upcoming year through a project with the township.

