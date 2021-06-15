Advertisement

Citizen addresses safety concerns over gravel road in Ward County

20th Avenue SE
20th Avenue SE(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A concerned citizen shared concerns over the safety of a roadway at Tuesday morning’s Ward County Commissioners meeting.

The road in question is on 20th Avenue SE.

The partial gravel and paved road has a steep incline, adjacent to Highway 52.

There is currently no guardrail on the sides, which Mike Enslin said he thinks is dangerous, and would like to have them added.

Currently, the road is under the township, so adding guardrails would not go directly through the county, but Enslin asked the commissioners to consider helping.

“I have personally seen a lady and a gentleman, almost go off the road when it was wet and muddy. If you do go off that cliff, you are most certainly going to be terribly injured and possibly die,” said Enslin.

Enslin later mentioned that he is setting up a special meeting with residents of Nedrose Township to figure out a solution.

The gravel part of the road is expected to be paved in the upcoming year through a project with the township.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Catalytic converter
Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021

Latest News

Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
David Kelly during a physical therapy session
Learning to walk again: physical therapy & lasting COVID effects
Fatal crash near Westhope
Antler woman charged in fatal crash near Westhope
North Dakota State Capitol
DOJ settlement leading to improved ADA compliance