Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Catalytic converter
Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership

Latest News

Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
2021 Festival
2021 Festival
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
Arches National Park in Utah is seen in this file photo.
US Park service sued after gate decapitates Ugandan humanitarian