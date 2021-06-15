Bismarck man admits to stabbing man staying at his apartment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 20 years with 12 years suspended.

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Bermudes admitted to stabbing a man who was staying at his apartment. Court documents say Bermudes stabbed the victim five times on July 3, 2020.

Tuesday, the defendant struck a deal with prosecutors to bind his sentencing range.

“I am happy that he did make it. The State believes that the sentencing range of five to 10 years reflects both the severity of the offense, that’s why I am asking for that up to 10-year range, I think that it is appropriate, but I also think to some extent it incentivizes the defendant to take responsibility,” said Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Tessa Vaagen.

South Central District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler told Bermudes he was lucky that the State did not file for a mandatory minimum sentence for using a dangerous weapon.

Judge Weiler sentenced Bermudes to serve eight years with three years of supervised probation where he will not be allowed to contact the victim. Judge Weiler also allowed Bermudes credit for time served.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.