Bismarck Governors’ Season Starts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the start of a new season for the Bismarck Governors American Legion Baseball team. But for most Legion teams in the summer, it’s basically a continuation of their spring high school season with most of the same players.

The Governors form a squad with all Bismarck area high schools, which creates a little challenge as the team gets into the heart of the schedule.

Most of the members of the Bismarck Governors spent their spring playing against one another. But as the calendar shifts to the summer, they must quickly come together and play as a team.

Governors Head Coach Mike Skytland said, “I guess we really look at it as a fun thing. A lot of the kids played together in the summer in the past, and now they kind of have rivalries in the school year and get to come together and play a season together again. So there’s a lot of that that they enjoy getting back together.”

But coming together doesn’t necessarily mean the competition amongst one another ends.

Jackson Uhler, Governors Pitcher-IF/OF, said, “It’s just the best of the best. You know you’re going to competing and you know you’re going to have kids pushing you every day. So that’s probably the best part knowing you’re going to get better and that you’re going to compete at a high level.”

And as the old saying goes, competition brings out the best in anyone, and that only pays dividends for the team.

Jack Johnson, Governors First Baseman, said, “I think we’re going to be really good hitters. But we also have a lot of versatility, we have a bunch of guys who can throw. Pretty much our whole lineup can throw strikes anytime you want them to. I think that’s going to be a big help for us this season.”

Above all else, strengths and weaknesses, it doesn’t matter. The team just wants one thing.

“You get to come out in the morning, 9 am in the morning and mess around with a bunch of dudes on a baseball field, they call it a sport so it’s just a lot of fun. I mean that’s basically summer ball is having fun. Obviously, we want to win and we’re going to be competitive, but having fun is what we want to do this summer,” said Johnson.

The Governors host the Minot Vistas in a doubleheader tomorrow.

