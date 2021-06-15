Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Catalytic converter
Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership

Latest News

Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
Meet & Greet with Dominic Pace
2021 Festival
2021 Festival
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
Arches National Park in Utah is seen in this file photo.
US Park service sued after gate decapitates Ugandan humanitarian