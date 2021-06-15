Antler woman charged in fatal crash near Westhope

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. – State prosecutors filed a criminal charge against an 18-year-old Antler woman in a fatal crash in Bottineau County in April.

Eighteen-year-old Cyla McMechan faces a Class B felony manslaughter charge in the death of 72-year-old Myron Lodoen.

The state patrol said McMechan was headed east on County Road 6 near Westhope when her SUV struck the back of Lodoen’s John Deere Gator, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators said McMechan was “operating an electronic communication device” at the time of the crash.

The state patrol report said another 59-year-old man in the Gator was hurt but survived.

McMechan will be back in court for a preliminary hearing July 20.

She faces the chance of up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the Class B felony charge.

