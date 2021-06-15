After 31 years feeding the hungry, Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent has announced his retirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 31 years of feeding the hungry, Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent has announced his retirement.

During his tenure, staff say the Great Plains Food Bank launched numerous programs to fight childhood and senior hunger, along with services designed to increase access and reduce barriers for families and individuals in need in rural, under-served communities.

“I turned 65 at the end of last year. I’ve been at this for 31 years and that’s a long time to do anything, so it’s a good time for me to step away as well and I think, all-in-all, just a really good time for new and fresh leadership for the organization,” said Sellent.

Sellent’s retirement starts at the end of the month, and after an extensive nationwide search, current president and hunger-relief veteran Melissa Sobolik has been named the organization’s next CEO.

Her work will begin July 1.

