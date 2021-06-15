Advertisement

After 31 years feeding the hungry, Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent has announced his retirement

Steve Sellent
Steve Sellent(Great Plains Food Bank)
By Hallie Brown
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After 31 years of feeding the hungry, Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent has announced his retirement.

During his tenure, staff say the Great Plains Food Bank launched numerous programs to fight childhood and senior hunger, along with services designed to increase access and reduce barriers for families and individuals in need in rural, under-served communities.

“I turned 65 at the end of last year. I’ve been at this for 31 years and that’s a long time to do anything, so it’s a good time for me to step away as well and I think, all-in-all, just a really good time for new and fresh leadership for the organization,” said Sellent.

Sellent’s retirement starts at the end of the month, and after an extensive nationwide search, current president and hunger-relief veteran Melissa Sobolik has been named the organization’s next CEO.

Her work will begin July 1.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Catalytic converter
Thieves swipe multiple catalytic converters from Mandan car dealership
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021

Latest News

Jacob Demarais
Mandan man arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography
David Kelly during a physical therapy session
Learning to walk again: physical therapy & lasting COVID effects
Fatal crash near Westhope
Antler woman charged in fatal crash near Westhope
North Dakota State Capitol
DOJ settlement leading to improved ADA compliance
20th Avenue SE
Citizen addresses safety concerns over gravel road in Ward County