Wind blowing away the soil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s strong winds are a statewide inside joke, but the effects it’s having on our producers is no laughing matter.

The wind mixed with the relentless heat and drought is taking its toll on ag lands and could have long-term ramifications.

Producers are saying wind erosion is having a larger impact this year compared to others.

In response, ag leaders are trying to help farmers maintain their soil health to keep their crops healthy and waterways clean.

“Once that soil moves, it takes years for that to basically replenish itself and get some biology back in the soil again. And so it’s a long-term recovery process once we do end up with the erosion problem,” said Oliver County NDUS Extension Agent Rick Schmidt.

The State Environmental Quality Department suggests farmers increase plant diversity and minimize soil disturbance to keep the topsoil healthy, which will make it difficult for the wind to blow away.

More information on conditions and recommendations can be found at www.soil.nd.gov.

