Williston man dies in motorcycle crash

By Hayley Boland
Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Williston man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday evening.

It happened a quarter of a mile east of Williston at the junction of 57th Street NW and 135th Avenue NW.

Troopers said the driver initiated a curve and ran off the roadway, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

