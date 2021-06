BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They now live in Nashville, but they’ll always call North Dakota home. Kendra and Krista of Tigirlily join us live, in-studio this morning to discuss what they’ve been up to and later to play a couple of songs for us.

Kendra and Krista perform their new song, “Dig Yourself”, that releases on June 11 as well as “Somebody Does.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.