ND Game and Fish paying for property

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish paid out more than $700,000 statewide in lieu of property taxes to North Dakota counties.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres of land stretched across 51 counties.

When the department started managing federal land and acquiring land itself, counties were concerned about losing some of their tax base.

To make up for this, the department makes payments equal to what the property tax would be on the land.

“Most townships will tell you that they don’t have the budget for what they want to do now. In terms of road maintenance, fire protection, some of that money goes to education,” said Scott Peterson, Deputy Director.

Traill and Renville counties are the only two counties in North Dakota where the Game and Fish Department doesn’t own or manage land.

