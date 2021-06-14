Advertisement

ND Game and Fish paying for property

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish paid out more than $700,000 statewide in lieu of property taxes to North Dakota counties.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department manages more than 200,000 acres of land stretched across 51 counties.

When the department started managing federal land and acquiring land itself, counties were concerned about losing some of their tax base.

To make up for this, the department makes payments equal to what the property tax would be on the land.

“Most townships will tell you that they don’t have the budget for what they want to do now. In terms of road maintenance, fire protection, some of that money goes to education,” said Scott Peterson, Deputy Director.

Traill and Renville counties are the only two counties in North Dakota where the Game and Fish Department doesn’t own or manage land.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County

Latest News

North Dakota Drought Map
Drought conditions continue affecting growing season
Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Williston Tourism Numbers expected to rebound with summer events planned
Cooling assistance program offered in North Dakota
Flooded canola field
Precipitation in Williams County welcomed, but amount not ideal
Rise in Crimes Against Property
City of Minot sees increase in crimes against property in 2020