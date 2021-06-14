ND Game and Fish asks people to leave baby animals alone

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish staff issued a warning today telling people to avoid baby animals if they find them alone.

According to the ND Game and Fish Department, most of the time when you find a young animal alone it hasn’t been abandoned.

Deer, some ducks, and rabbits can isolate young to protect them from predators, visiting a couple of times per day.

If the animal is moved by someone trying to save or adopt it, that may prevent it from learning important survival lessons.

“We should not assume that it’s orphaned. In a lot of cases, the mother is probably watching you, so by picking up an animal that you assume to be orphaned, you’re probably actually diminishing the chances of that animal’s survival,” said Scott Peterson, Deputy Director.

Peterson adds that unless the animal is on the endangered species list, there isn’t really a place to take those baby animals if you do rescue one.

