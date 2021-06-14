Advertisement

ND Game and Fish asks people to leave baby animals alone

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish staff issued a warning today telling people to avoid baby animals if they find them alone.

According to the ND Game and Fish Department, most of the time when you find a young animal alone it hasn’t been abandoned.

Deer, some ducks, and rabbits can isolate young to protect them from predators, visiting a couple of times per day.

If the animal is moved by someone trying to save or adopt it, that may prevent it from learning important survival lessons.

“We should not assume that it’s orphaned. In a lot of cases, the mother is probably watching you, so by picking up an animal that you assume to be orphaned, you’re probably actually diminishing the chances of that animal’s survival,” said Scott Peterson, Deputy Director.

Peterson adds that unless the animal is on the endangered species list, there isn’t really a place to take those baby animals if you do rescue one.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County

Latest News

North Dakota Drought Map
Drought conditions continue affecting growing season
Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Williston Tourism Numbers expected to rebound with summer events planned
Cooling assistance program offered in North Dakota
Flooded canola field
Precipitation in Williams County welcomed, but amount not ideal
Rise in Crimes Against Property
City of Minot sees increase in crimes against property in 2020