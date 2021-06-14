Advertisement

ND Board of Pharmacy seeking donations of unwanted medications

North Dakota Board of Pharmacy
North Dakota Board of Pharmacy(North Dakota Board of Pharmacy)
By Hayley Boland
Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Pharmacy is asking for your help by donating your unused prescriptions.

The Prescription Drug Repository program allows participating pharmacies to receive donations of unused medications and medical supplies to redistribute them to people in need.

You can donate items that are in their original, unopened packaging. You can’t donate opened pill bottles, single-unit dose packages that have been opened, or expired medications.

“Once they have them, they’re able to redistribute them back to people who are in need of those medications at basically zero to a very minimal cost. It’s really just trying to get medications to patients who are in need of them,” said Jake Bloms with the North Dakota Board of Pharmacy.

You can find a list of participating pharmacies, as well as more information on what you can and can’t donate here: www.nodakpharmacy.com.

