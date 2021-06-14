Advertisement

Missing kayaker found after 10 days

Photo from the search operation last week
Photo from the search operation last week(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. - The search for a missing kayaker on the Missouri River is over.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said they located the body of 41-year-old Joby Seagren just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Seagren went missing on June 5 while kayaking with a group.

Deputies said a fisherman discovered the body a few miles south from Seagren’s last seen point and called authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

