Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. - The search for a missing kayaker on the Missouri River is over.
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said they located the body of 41-year-old Joby Seagren just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Seagren went missing on June 5 while kayaking with a group.
Deputies said a fisherman discovered the body a few miles south from Seagren’s last seen point and called authorities.
The incident remains under investigation.
