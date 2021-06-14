Advertisement

Minot dealership, DAV team up to support veterans on Flag Day

By Sasha Strong
Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – In honor of Flag Day, a Minot dealership held a fundraiser to collect money for local veteran causes.

Flags, food, and fun were all seen on Monday at Ryan Buick GMC and Cadillac in Minot, as the dealership celebrated Flag Day by holding a lunch fundraiser for veterans.

“Veterans are the most important thing that we got. Veterans and the military right now - the active duty. Without them, we don’t have anything,” said Ryan GMC General Sales Manager John Gaddie.

The event also featured a ceremony where Disabled Veterans of America spoke about the history of “Old Glory” and honored two local World War II veterans, Lynn Aas and John Sinn.

They said they are thankful to the dealership for remembering them.

“When they put this together, I didn’t expect for it to be what it is. This is tremendous. The amount of people that came out today, so I want to thank them,” said DAV Chapter 4 Commander Doug Benjamin.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma along with representatives from North Dakota’s two U.S. Senators spoke as well.

“We are so very proud of each and every one person, that’s nothing new and it will be a tradition that will continue for as long as the city of Minot is here,” said Sipma.

The lunch was free for the community and all donations went to benefit veteran causes.

