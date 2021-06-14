Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old federal fugitive in Killdeer Friday night for molesting and raping children.

Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz, who worked for a trucking company and moved around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred, according to Burleigh County investigators.

The affidavit reports that crimes occurred in Burleigh County between January of 2018 and September of 2020.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Bismarck and Killdeer Police Departments and the Killdeer Area Ambulance worked together to apprehend Perez-Diaz.

Perez-Diaz is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.