Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Crash
Five people injured in crash near Maddock
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Elias Arron Perez-Diaz
Man wanted on federal sex crimes against children arrested in Killdeer

Latest News

The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into crowd at Texas race track
Eight people were injured after a vehicle plowed through a guard rail then into the crowd at a...
'It was pretty ugly': Witness describes crash into crowd at Texas race track
Both summits give Biden unique opportunities to strengthen global partnerships and reassert...
NATO summit, Putin meeting: What to expect
Biden hopes to repair relationships tainted by Trump and build allied support to counter China...
High expectations, tensions mark start of NATO summit
Biden says he will raise several fraught issues with Putin, including cyber attacks on the US...
Biden, Putin prepare for summit amid 'low point' in US-Russia relations