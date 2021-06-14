Hospital staff receive hands-on training on decontamination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you sign up for a career in health care, you agree to never stop learning. And some hospital staff across North Dakota came together today in Bismarck to learn something new.

During the Hospital Decontamination Course taught by Heartland Consulting Group LLC, staff learned how to safely decontaminate victims that have come in contact with dangerous chemicals.

The first part of the morning was spent lecturing on the different aspects of decontamination, which included learning about personal protective equipment.

Then, in the afternoon, staff got the chance to practice what they learned.

“The people attending this hospital decon course, operations level, are going to be the supervisors for their hospitals doing decon out in the field,” said Heartland Consulting Group LLC Senior Consultant Tim Vangerud.

These programs are grant-funded by the North Dakota Department of Health Hospital Preparedness Program.

