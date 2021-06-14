Advertisement

Hospital staff receive hands-on training on decontamination

Hospital Decontamination Course
Hospital Decontamination Course(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you sign up for a career in health care, you agree to never stop learning. And some hospital staff across North Dakota came together today in Bismarck to learn something new.

During the Hospital Decontamination Course taught by Heartland Consulting Group LLC, staff learned how to safely decontaminate victims that have come in contact with dangerous chemicals.

The first part of the morning was spent lecturing on the different aspects of decontamination, which included learning about personal protective equipment.

Then, in the afternoon, staff got the chance to practice what they learned.

“The people attending this hospital decon course, operations level, are going to be the supervisors for their hospitals doing decon out in the field,” said Heartland Consulting Group LLC Senior Consultant Tim Vangerud.

These programs are grant-funded by the North Dakota Department of Health Hospital Preparedness Program.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the search operation last week
Missing kayaker found after 10 days
Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Elias Aaron Perez-Diaz
Man held on 1$ million bond for molesting, raping children in Burleigh County

Latest News

North Dakota Drought Map
Drought conditions continue affecting growing season
Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Williston Tourism Numbers expected to rebound with summer events planned
Cooling assistance program offered in North Dakota
Flooded canola field
Precipitation in Williams County welcomed, but amount not ideal
Rise in Crimes Against Property
City of Minot sees increase in crimes against property in 2020