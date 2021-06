BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit says it will offer free rides on CAT Buses and Paratransit services on Thursday.

It’s participating in the national Dump the Pump Day, encouraging people to take public transportation instead of driving a car.

Those who are interested in learning how to access those services should call 701-258-6817 or email info@bismantransit.com.

