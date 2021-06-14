Common causes of dizziness and how you can fix it

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dizziness is a common issue that many of us deal with daily. But you may not know that a lot of dizziness can easily be solved with proper treatment.

If dizziness is getting to the point where it’s impacting your daily life, Sanford audiologist Dr. Brady Ness says it’s time to reach out for help.

Dr. Ness says a lot of dizziness in his patients is caused by benign paroxysmal positional vertigo – also known as BPPV.

“BPPV can be caused by trauma, so sometimes we’ll see this in athletes, or if someone is struck in the side of the head. Vertigo, sometimes it’s just with the aging process. People over 60 are more prone to it,” said Ness.

Dr. Ness says we all have ear crystals in our inner ear that are responsible for giving us a sense of direction when we move.

”Sudden movements will displace these crystals and cause that sense of dizziness, or in some cases, really true vertigo, where they have to stop what they’re doing and let it pass before they can move on,” said Ness.

Ness says that’s where therapy comes in.

”PT is able to determine through a series of tests where this breakdown is occurring in which ear, which semicircular canal,” said Ness.

Once patients begin attending physical therapy for their dizziness, Dr. Ness says many people begin to see results in as little as one to two visits.

Sanford Health has a new balance clinic for patients who are tired of dealing with their dizziness issues. Dr. Ness says you should contact your primary care provider for a referral if you are interested.

