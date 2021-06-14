Camping Season Underway at Patterson Lake

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Campers are already enjoying the outdoors and water sports in Dickinson. Patterson Lake Park staff say their camp sites are also booking fast.

“We like to spend time with our family and friends, it brings us all together to campfires and swimming,” said Riley and Rex Hugelen, Belfield.

Park staff say the weekends are especially busy.

“Memorial Day weekend we were actually completely booked,” said Caleb Burgard, Recreation Facilities Manager.

Burgard is the city’s Recreation Facilities Manager and expects the Fourth of July holiday to be similar. He says since the Coronavirus pandemic, they have noticed more families are embracing the outdoors.

“We did have a lot of people that wanted some outdoor recreational activity options and campground being one of those, so we noticed our numbers continue to increase,” said Burgard.

The recreation area includes camping options, a shower house, lake access and a new playground.

“This playground was at least 15 years old, so it was due for a new structure,” said Burgard.

Along with the Crooked Crane Trail that is in its second phase to extend it.

“We have a lot of bikers, roller blades, dogs those types of activities that take place along the trail here,” said Burgard.

Burgard says so far there has been no issues at the site other than drought concerns.

He encourages campers monitor conditions day to day.

“Looking at the local burn bans and being able to have fires within their fire pits in each site I would say that’s the biggest concern,” said Burgard.

There are only a handful of sites left for the Fourth of July. You can book camp site reservations online or call the Dickinson’s Parks and Recreation Office at (701) 456-2074.

