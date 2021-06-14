Advertisement

Be on the lookout for blue-green algae

Blue-green algae
Blue-green algae(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Updated: 8 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – With temperatures increasing, those headed to the lakes need to be on the lookout for blue-green algae.

The algae can produce what are known as cyanotoxins. High levels of this toxin can be unsafe and even lethal for people and pets.

The algae can look like grass clippings in the water, in clumps or puffballs. It can even make the water look like green paint and should be avoided.

The Department of Environmental Quality has yet to have any warnings of the algae in North Dakota so far this year, but reports will most likely increase throughout the summer.

To check out warnings or report blue-green algae, you can visit the department’s website.

