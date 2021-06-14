Advertisement

Are free summer meal programs receiving the same amount of traffic as last year?

Free meals for Bismarck youth this summer
By Hallie Brown
Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free summer meal programs through the USDA are allowing many school districts, including Bismarck, to feed children who aren’t even enrolled in school.

But with life slowly returning to normal, some are wondering if those sites that provide lunches are getting the same amount of traffic as last year.

“The first week is always a little bit slower, but last week we served a little over 6,700 meals, and so I anticipate it’s just going to continue to grow as the summer goes on,” said Bismarck Public School District Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner.

You can find a full list of dates, times and locations on the Bismarck Public Schools website.

