Active positive COVID-19 cases now below 300 in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Monday 6/14, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.6%. In total, there have been 110,440 confirmed cases and 1,520 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 22 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 5 ICU beds occupied. 286 cases remain active. 49.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 46.9% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 608,324 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.4%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers visit the North Dakota Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard.

