YWCA Minot is now Project Bee

MINOT, N.D. - A Minot non-profit announced Saturday they are branching off of the national organization and are focusing their efforts locally.

The Minot YWCA said they are rebranding under a new name.

From now on they will be their own separate entity known as Project Bee.

Leaders with the group said this change has been underway for some time, and they believe they can accomplish more as a local Minot organization.

“All of our services, all of our organization’s background are all the same. The only thing that is changing is our name. So we will still be a homeless shelter. We still will have our diaper pantry,” said Development Director Allie Walsh.

Saturday’s event included a raffle to raise money for their continued efforts to improve the Minot community.

