South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old man from South Dakota died in a high-speed crash early Sunday morning outside of Oakes. Troopers said Douglas Cavalier was driving on Highway 11 and lost control around mile marker 109, causing him to roll the vehicle.

First responders said he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, but troopers said alcohol and drug use were factors in the accident.

