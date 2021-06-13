Advertisement

Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021

Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - For the first time in two years, the state has a new Miss North Dakota.

Reyna Bergstrom was named Miss North Dakota on Saturday. She competed against 17 other candidates this weekend in Williston.

She says winning the title was “exhilarating.”

“I am in shock and absolutely humbled to be in this position. This is an incredible organization and I’m so humbled to be chosen today,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom’s platform is promoting the importance of face-to-face connection. She says being able to know how to connect in person is important, especially with the pandemic.

“That is what we missed, that in-person connection, so I’m looking forward to being able to be back with people again, with students, with people across all of North Dakota,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom will now assume the role of Miss North Dakota for the next year, which includes competing in the 100th anniversary of Miss America in December.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Crash
Five people injured in crash near Maddock
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Elias Arron Perez-Diaz
Man wanted on federal sex crimes against children arrested in Killdeer

Latest News

Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Buggies N Blues 2021
Buggies N Blues returns to Mandan
Planes and pancakes
Planes and pancakes
Crash
Five people injured in crash near Maddock
Granville grass fire
UPDATE: Crews extinguish grass fire east of Granville