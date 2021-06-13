Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021

WILLISTON, N.D. - For the first time in two years, the state has a new Miss North Dakota.

Reyna Bergstrom was named Miss North Dakota on Saturday. She competed against 17 other candidates this weekend in Williston.

She says winning the title was “exhilarating.”

“I am in shock and absolutely humbled to be in this position. This is an incredible organization and I’m so humbled to be chosen today,” said Bergstrom.

Bergstrom’s platform is promoting the importance of face-to-face connection. She says being able to know how to connect in person is important, especially with the pandemic.

“That is what we missed, that in-person connection, so I’m looking forward to being able to be back with people again, with students, with people across all of North Dakota,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom will now assume the role of Miss North Dakota for the next year, which includes competing in the 100th anniversary of Miss America in December.

