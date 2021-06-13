Pilots and aviation enthusiasts flew into Mandan Regional Airport for pancakes and scholarships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twice a year, pilots from across the country gather at either the Bismarck or Mandan Airports for breakfast. This year, Mandan Regional Airport was the host. The breakfast helped aspiring pilots take to the sky.

For the first time in almost two years, families ditched the car for a plane and traveled to Mandan Regional Airport Lawler Field for pancakes.

“We get really cool airplanes out here and we get really cool things for the kids to do,” said Mandan Regional Airport Lawler Field manager Lindsay Gerhardt.

Each pancake eaten and aircraft landing, helps send students through aviation schooling. Something Bismarck Aero Center founder, Bob Simmers is passionate about.

“Well I grew up on a farm with an airplane, the airplane was almost like a bicycle. What’s important to me is to see these young kids get exposed to this stuff because we don’t have enough people an aviation,” said Simmers.

The President of the Bismarck-Mandan EAA Chapter 1008 said events like this encourage young aspiring pilots to learn how to fly. A select few were treated to a special fly over of the airport.

Airport manager Lindsay Gerhardt estimates about 1,500 people and about a hundred planes were a part of the event.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.