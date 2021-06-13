Five people injured in crash near Maddock

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people are injured after a crash involving two drivers under the influence Saturday night. The incident was one mile east of Maddock.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Handre Leus was following 33-year-old Ryno Conradie, traveling eastbound on 38th Street NE.

Troopers say Conradie attempted to make a U-turn, and Leus struck Conradie at a right angle.

Both cars ended up in the north ditch. Both drivers and one passenger sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers have serious injuries.

Both drivers face DUI charges.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

