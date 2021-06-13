Advertisement

Five people injured in crash near Maddock

Crash
Crash
By Hayley Boland
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people are injured after a crash involving two drivers under the influence Saturday night. The incident was one mile east of Maddock.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Handre Leus was following 33-year-old Ryno Conradie, traveling eastbound on 38th Street NE.

Troopers say Conradie attempted to make a U-turn, and Leus struck Conradie at a right angle.

Both cars ended up in the north ditch. Both drivers and one passenger sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers have serious injuries.

Both drivers face DUI charges.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
South Dakota man dies in high-speed crash early Sunday morning
Bergstrom with Miss ND 2019 & 2020 Haley Wolfe
Reyna Bergstrom named Miss North Dakota 2021
Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Elias Arron Perez-Diaz
Man wanted on federal sex crimes against children arrested in Killdeer

Latest News

Williston man dies in motorcycle crash
Buggies N Blues 2021
Buggies N Blues returns to Mandan
Planes and pancakes
Planes and pancakes
Granville grass fire
UPDATE: Crews extinguish grass fire east of Granville