Department of Human Services offers enhanced crisis response

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services is now offering a new type of response to emergencies and crisis situations alongside law enforcement.

Enhanced crisis response services now include a behavioral health crisis response system.

It’s available in eight major cities across the state.

The new system provides help 24 hours a day, seven days a week to residents experiencing a mental health, substance use or emotional situation. The enhanced services now include a three-digit crisis hotline, mobile response teams and walk-in stabilization services.

Clinically-trained mobile response services are provided within 45 miles of the states eight largest cities, and treatment can be referred to the nearest critical access hospital.

Developers of the system said the goal is to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and arrests by providing specialized teams to work with law enforcement.

“This has the capacity for us to be able to respond even before law enforcement is called, or in lieu of law enforcement being called. But it also serves the purpose of having law enforcement knowledgeable of these interventions, so that in the event they come upon a scene or they come upon an incident that they know where to call us,” said Chief Clinics Director for the human service centers Dr. Rosalie Etherington.

The system also includes 24-hour stabilization facilities near all major cities in the state.

Etherington said the next steps will be to complete the facility in Dickinson and partner with critical access hospitals to offer telehealth options for those outside the service zone.

Dial 2-1-1 to access the services.

