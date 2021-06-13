UPDATE: Crews extinguish grass fire east of Granville

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. - UPDATE: The fire chief said that the fire is contained and out as of 8:30 p.m. and they are now doing mop-up work.

The fire burned 500-600 acres, mostly pastureland. No one was hurt, and no structures were damaged.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews responded to a grass fire Sunday just east of Granville that has burned 400-500 acres, according to fire chief Shane Thull.

The chief said the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. of the fire. He said Granville has responded with four grass trucks, a tanker, and a pumper tanker.

Thull said there have been no injuries or damage to structures.

As of around 5 p.m., Thull said the fire was roughly 60% contained.

