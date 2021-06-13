Advertisement

Cheering for Chase

Chase Jones
Chase Jones(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. - Family members of a 10-year-old cancer survivor held an event for his Bone Marrow Transplant expenses Saturday in Minot.

Chase Jones is currently in California recovering from his surgery.

His cousins said they wanted to do something to help so they put together a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

For those who missed out on the event, they say there are other ways to contribute to Chase’s cause.

“There is also the Cheering for Chase Facebook Page. It does have the Go Fund Me posted on there. If someone doesn’t want to do a GoFundMe here at Circle Sanitation if they would like and we would give that to the family directly,” said Trina Holter.

The cornhole tournament fundraiser also featured a silent auction and food.

