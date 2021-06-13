Buggies N Blues returns to Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The popular car event, Buggies N Blues returned to the streets of Mandan this weekend.

Vehicles from the early 1900′s through the 2000′s were on display. A classic car show operated under a different name last year after Buggies N Blues was cancelled. Don Grosz loves his 1953 Chevy Bel Air and wants others, especially younger generations, to enjoy cars just as much as he does.

”Most of us are very proud of what we have and truthfully, you know what you’re doing, we’re showing off our cars. That’s what we’re doing and it’s fun,” said Grosz.

Thousands attended the car show and participants said they’re happy with this year’s turnout.

