Young Bis-Man entrepreneurs put their lemonade recipes to the test at Lemonade Day Best Tasting Contest

By Hallie Brown
Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some young Bismarck-Mandan entrepreneurs put their special lemonade recipes to test at the 5th Lemonade Day Best Tasting Contest.

The business owners set up their sampling stations, and judges from various organizations around the community tasted each contestant’s lemonade and awarded 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

“If we lost it would have still been fun because we got to do it,” said first place winner Niahla Moore.

Those wining lemonade stands will be heavily promoted on the Lemonade Day Bismarck-Mandan Facebook page throughout the week leading up to Lemonade Day June 19.

