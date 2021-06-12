Suspect in murder, rape case enters not guilty pleas

MINOT, N.D. – A 28-year-old man charged with murder and gross sexual imposition in Minot has waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty

Shawnee Krall faces a AA felony murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo in December.

Last month prosecutors added a second AA felony charge to the case—that of gross sexual imposition, sexual act, force, victim death.

Quierolo had been reported missing by family the week her body was found.

Krall will be back in court in late August for a pretrial conference.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Related content:

Man arrested for murder in death of Minot woman who had gone missing

Suspect in Minot murder now facing rape charge in same case

