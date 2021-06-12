Advertisement

New Legislative committee formed to promote psychiatric research

Psychiatric Research Committee
By Jacob Notermann
Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the next year and half, North Dakota lawmakers will be making regular trips to Bismarck for their interim session work.

This gives them time to research issues for future legislation, and gives the public an inside-look at the priorities for the next two years.

This week, lawmakers received their committee assignments.

Last year’s interim studies were briefly interrupted during the first months of the COVID State of Emergency, but resumed using virtual meetings.

This interim, those virtual meetings are going away.

“I think we gotta get tighter on the rules as far as that goes. It’s important for us to be here. But I can understand if there’s a health, or if you’ve got an immediate family member and a funeral, I can understand that. But otherwise, I think we need to be here,” said Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

Some lawmakers will be allowed to join virtually if they receive special permission from their committee chair.

There will be 27 interim committees, including a brand new one called “Acute Psychiatric Treatment”, which will focus on behavioral and mental health needs as well as options for improving the state hospital.

