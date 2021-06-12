Advertisement

Mt. Rushmore National Memorial to wrap up renovation project next week

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With tourism season in full swing and thousands flocking to Mt. Rushmore, a years-long renovation project is about to wrap up.

The renovations are aimed to help with accessibility and improving visitor traffic flow. The walkway through the Avenue of Flags was expanded to account for more visitors.

Mount Rushmore acting chief of interpretation Blaine Kortemeyer said that several parts of the walkway were taken out for a better experience for visitors.

”The archway doesn’t exist anymore, so you have an unobstructed view as you transition through the property, as you go on up to the grand view terrace,” Kortemeyer. “So, that’s one thing I notice our visitors are truly enjoying.”

The $8-million project will be completed next Friday.

