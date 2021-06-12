Man wanted on federal sex crimes against children arrested in Killdeer

KILLDEER, N.D. - A federal fugitive wanted for multiple sex crimes against several children has been arrested in Killdeer.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies arrested 47-year-old Elias Arron Perez-Diaz on Friday.

Perez-Diaz has been living in Killdeer while working for a trucking company.

He was arrested without incident.

