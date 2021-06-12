Dan’s Garden: Keeping the weeds at bay

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We got rain and with rain comes weeds. Dan Cashman has a few ideas to keep the weeds from coming.

“Well we sure have been getting some heat and we finally got some rain.

Things are looking good in the garden. The next thing we are going to get is a lot of weeds

So, I like to cultivate. Keep the garden clean, but some days are just too hot and too much work, so you can also keep your weeds from happening by mulching four or five inches deep of grass clippings and weeds.

Mulching what we mowed and bagged from our lawn, or you can put down black poly or fabric. Hold it down with some staples or some rocks or clogs of dirt.

Out this in between your rows of trees to keep the weeds from growing and keep the moisture in.

We want to conserve the moisture and block the weed. You can even use straw or wood products.

They all work, but let’s say you don’t want to use any of that, you can put on some pre-emergent weed preventer.

Now, it will last up to three or four months and you can put that on to prevent the weeds from coming.

Roses are starting to bloom. They’ll be blooming nice all summer. Some thing to be planting now besides your garden and until next time good gardening.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.