Area farmers thankful for recent rain

MINOT, N.D. - Despite the severe weather bringing in winds, hail and flooding in some areas, local farmers says they are just glad to see the rain.

Following historically high temperatures, and long bouts with no moisture, farmers say the rain is crucial at this stage of growth for their crops.

According to commercial farmer Nathan Smith, area farmers have been able to produce crops with little rain in the past but it’s the extreme heat drawing water out of the ground that is the biggest problem.

“I think if this rainfall wouldn’t have happened over the past few days we probably were done. I don’t think this crop could’ve handled much more stress. We were at a make it or break it point and we’re certainly not even close to a ‘make it’ yet we’re in a still surviving point,” said Smith.

Smith said certain crops like wheat have already been affected and wilted but farmers says is there is still hope at this stage for other crops like corn and soybeans with more rain.

