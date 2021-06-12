Advertisement

'77 Minot bus donated to museum

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Updated: 12 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A piece of Minot’s past is now a part of history.

Friday, Minot gave one of its oldest buses to a museum that collects them.

The city of Minot owns two of the oldest and rarest buses in America.

“The AM General bus behind us 1977 to be exact is one of the few left in the country,” said Emerson Zentz, Vice President Midwest Bus Museum.

Friday, they donated one to the Midwest Bus Museum in Wisconsin.

“I’m really excited to see it go to a place that’s going to preserve that history and be able to see that for years to come,” said Brian Horinka, Minot Bus Service Superintendent.

Despite being nearly 45 years old, the bus still works.

“It makes it very special that, these like this one was just done doing a route not too long ago, and we feel very proud to be adding it to our collection,” said Zentz.

The museum also awarded the city and the transit department with a plaque as a thank you for the donation.

