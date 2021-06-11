Advertisement

WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray

A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (Gray News) - A beachgoer and police officer worked together this week to rescue a stranded stingray that washed ashore on a beach in Georgia.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, a bystander had pulled the stingray from where it was stuck in thick sand to the surf, where it was able to rest in shallow water.

A small crowd gathered around the area to help the stingray as the officer checked on the animal’s condition.

Police say a family with young children gathered buckets of ocean water to pour over the stingray to keep it wet and comfortable.

A man stepped in to help the officer carry the stingray to deeper water, where it was able to swim free.

From the Army to alligators and stolen doorknobs to shelter dogs, it’s been a WILD week on Tybee! On Wednesday, we told...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who lent a hand. While it may seem like a small deal to some, your willingness to help proved that we can do great things when we work TOGETHER,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Earlier in the week, the Tybee Island Police Department helped trappers relocate a large alligator from a residential neighborhood to a more suitable environment.

Earlier today, we received several complaints about an alligator living in a pond within a residential area. After...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Carson Wentz expecting second child
Carson Wentz, wife Madison announce they are expecting second child
A semi flipped over on its side blocking part of Highway 83 Friday afternoon.
Semi flips over on Highway 83
Keystone XL pipeline
North Dakota industry leaders react to sponsor of Keystone pipeline terminating project

Latest News

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice
Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Keeping the weeds at bay