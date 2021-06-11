Washburn man accused of raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old Washburn man is accused of raping a minor in Burleigh County.

Police say Aaron Brewer used a social media account under the name “Steven Hunter” to message and meet up with a fourteen-year-old. According to the affidavit, the social media account used by Brewer listed his age as 17, although Brewer was 30 at the time.

Court documents report that Brewer met with the victim and raped her during the months of April and May of 2020.

Brewer is now charged with gross sexual imposition. An initial appearance in Burleigh County has yet to be set.

Brewer was also arrested in Morton County last May for gross sexual imposition and luring minors by computer. In this case, court documents reported that Brewer posed as “Steven Hunter” on social media and met up with and raped a 13-year-old.

He has pleaded guilty in Morton County and is awaiting sentencing.

